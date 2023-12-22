Metrolink offers trains for Rose Parade

News release

Metrolink is providing a modified schedule with special trains for Rose Parade attendees to connect to Pasadena on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

Early-morning trains on five Metrolink lines will connect passengers to L.A. Union Station where the Metro A Line offers direct service to the parade route. Three afternoon Metrolink trains have also been added for more convenient return service.

In addition to the special schedule, Metrolink is offering riders the $10 Holiday Pass, which can be used for unlimited trips on the day of purchase and allows riders to transfer for free to the Metro A Line (to Azusa) for access to Pasadena before and after the parade.

Metrolink’s amended Jan. 1 train schedule adds early-morning trains on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines and adjusted earlier departure times for the day’s first trains on the Antelope Valley (which serves the Santa Clarita Valley) and San Bernardino lines, allowing parade-goers to arrive at L.A. Union Station between 7 and 7:25 a.m. for a transfer to the Metro A Line.

Antelope Valley Line train 260 will depart Lancaster at 5:11 a.m., making all stops, including Vista Canyon at 6:10 a.m., Via Princessa at 6:13, a.m., Santa Clarita at 6:20 a.m. and Newhall at 6:28 a.m. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:20 a.m.

Returning from the Rose Parade, Antelope Valley Line train 273 will run regular service departing L.A. Union Station at 1:39 p.m., making stops at Newhall (2:32 p.m.), Santa Clarita (2:40 p.m.), Via Princessa (2:46 p.m.) and Vista Canyon (2:51 p.m.) stations.

For full details about Metrolink’s Jan. 1 schedule, visit metrolinktrains.com/rose-parade. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, Metrolink will be operating its typical weekend schedule with the aforementioned modifications. The regular train schedule is available at metrolinktrains.com/schedules.

The $10 Holiday Pass can be purchased on the mobile app and at all Metrolink ticket machines under the “Special Event Tickets” option. Metrolink riders can use their $10 Holiday Pass for free transfers all day on Jan. 1.