Modesto man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault 

A 32-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies responded to the 31700 of The Old Road regarding a possible domestic violence situation, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Deputies learned upon arrival that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical assault, she said. 

Upon detaining the suspect, the victim was able to positively identify the suspect, Borbon wrote in an email. The alleged victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. 

The suspect was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail at the time of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

