Multivehicle collision in Valencia results in no transports 

First responders and law enforcement personnel responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott in Valencia on Wednesday morning. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.
A multivehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott in Valencia on Wednesday morning resulted in no significant injuries, according to officials and reports from the scene. 

According to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to the 25000 block of Avenue Stanford for a single-vehicle traffic collision. Deputies reported that the incident was property damage only, Jensen said. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene at 10:12 a.m. and arrived at 10:18 a.m., according to Fred Fielding, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He said nobody was transported and that personnel left the scene of the crash at 10:22 a.m. 

A report from the scene indicated that an SUV jumped the curb at the intersection and lost its front bumper. The other vehicle, a sedan, sustained damage to its left side and rear bumper. 

There is no further information as of the time of this publication.

Photos by Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal
Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

