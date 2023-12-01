Newhall open fire under investigation 

Deputies are in search of suspect who opened fire in Newhall on Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 9 p.m. deputies received a call that reported several shots fired in an illegal shooting at the intersection of 15th Street and Walnut Street. The caller also reported that a black sedan had fled from the scene.

Deputies responded to the scene subsequently and found one shell casing in front of the 249000 block of Walnut Street, according to Jordan. Further investigation found no indications of a gunfire location.

No suspect description is available at the time of this publication.

The incident is currently under investigation.