Person trapped, then rescued from cherry picker in Castaic 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A person was trapped aboard a cherry picker in Castaic and subsequently rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday night, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire personnel responded to a person trapped call at 6:07 p.m. at the 31600 block of Castaic Road. They arrived on the scene at 6:11 p.m.  

Upon arrival, firefighters found one person trapped 20 feet in the air inside of a cherry picker bucket. It was believed the battery had died while in operation.  

The person was subsequently rescued, and fire personnel were released from the scene at 6:40 p.m. 

No injuries were sustained.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

