Person trapped, then rescued from cherry picker in Castaic 

A person was trapped aboard a cherry picker in Castaic and subsequently rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday night, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire personnel responded to a person trapped call at 6:07 p.m. at the 31600 block of Castaic Road. They arrived on the scene at 6:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one person trapped 20 feet in the air inside of a cherry picker bucket. It was believed the battery had died while in operation.

The person was subsequently rescued, and fire personnel were released from the scene at 6:40 p.m.

No injuries were sustained.