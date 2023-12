The Santa Clarita Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker” — a beloved community performance for 29 years, which took place at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday.

Attendees were taken through an enriching ballet experience, where dancers in tutus and pointe shoes leaped their way across the stage, while they performed to the captivating music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.