Inaugural Relay for Life golf tournament tees off at Valencia Country Club 

The inaugural American Cancer Society Relay for Life Santa Clarita Valley’s golf tournament was an “un-fore-gettable” day for golfers of all ages at the Valencia Country Club on Monday.

Relay for Life brought out all types of people for the sunshine, a round of 18 holes and camaraderie.

Aimee Whaley, event co-chair, was excited to kick the day off at the course and be able to bring awareness to different causes that she cared about.

“We did it in June, which is Men Health Awareness Month, and also Father’s Day, so we decided to kind of play on those two,” Whaley said. “And National Cancer Survival Month, so, we decided to play on those things and just raise some funds for the (American) Cancer Society.”

Golfer Ben Gastelum swings at a golf ball during The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley inaugural golf tournament on Monday morning, June 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Whaley said the goal was to raise about $10,000 for Relay for Life during the tournament. Abby Smith, senior development manager at the American Cancer Society, and Whaley said they were already at about $8,300 by about midday.

There were about 60 golfers out on the course, all raising money for cancer funds, Whaley added.

When asked why they decided on a golf tournament, Whaley said people had been asking for one.

“We just had a lot of the American Cancer Society community that came and asked if there was ever going to be a golf tournament, so we decided to take the opportunity and have one and see what it did for us. So, it’s been going really well,” Whaley said.

“Physical activity is such a huge part of fighting cancer, cancer prevention. We know that roughly 18% of cancers are preventable with physical activity, healthy eating, reducing alcohol consumption, and not smoking,” Smith said.

K.C. Arbogast, one golfer participating, was hanging out with some friends during the tournament and said this cause hits close to home.

Golfer Chris Sager participates in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley inaugural golf tournament on Monday morning, June 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

“My grandpa had colon cancer he passed away from. My brother-in-law had testicular cancer. And it just affects everybody. And so, to be out here on such a beautiful day with a beautiful cause is such a great thing,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast added that he considered golf to be an important outlet.

“Golf is my getaway. My home away from home. I don’t get out as much as I want but working 50 hours a week. You know, you got one or two days off. Come out on the golf course, spend the day out,” Arbogast said.

Dan Gunning decided to participate because of his brother, Mike, and Mike’s wife, Susanna.

Golfer Dan Gumming hits his golf ball to the next hole during The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley inaugural golf tournament on Monday morning, June 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

“My brother and his wife both used to participate in the Relay for Life after they were diagnosed with cancer. And they both died about six months apart. And so, it’s always been something that’s very important to me,” Gunning said.

He added: “Life is too short, and anytime you can have fun with friends is very important. And I think we need to take advantage of that anyway we can.”

Darryl Gordon, a former Santa Clarita resident who had lived here for 25 years, decided to drive in from Oxnard to play some golf.

Gordon is a cancer survivor and has been in remission for about four years.

“Cancer touches everybody, but especially when it’s personal, you feel more of an obligation to help and support the causes that affect you,” Gordon said.

Gordon added that he was playing for his mother who died from breast cancer seven years ago.