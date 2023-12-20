Rainy weather expected through Friday 

If you expected rain to go away before Friday, buckle up: A heavy downpour with a chance of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday night, with the possibility of similar conditions on Thursday night, as well.

“Expect and plan for off-and-on-again showers all the way through Friday morning. It’s not going to be raining during that whole time period, but any 12-hour block between now and Friday, it should rain,” according to Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The current storm is focused over Santa Barabara and Ventura counties with Los Angeles County is on the fringe.

Kittell said Santa Clarita residents could expect as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain, although 2 inches is more likely given that the rainfall will not be consistent.

The inconsistent precipitation is expected to be generally light, occasionally moderate, with the potential for brief, heavy downpours.

The winds are not expected to be extreme but will linger likely for the remainder of the week.

“Gusts of wind can be anywhere between 20 to 30 miles an hour out of the southeast, and that will be pretty common through tomorrow. It won’t be much stronger than that,” Kittell said.

Kittell recommends residents to be mindful of surroundings, and to stay inside if conditions are treacherous.

“If you’re outside, then just be aware of your surroundings, and if you see any dark clouds head your way, it’s best to go inside,” Kittell said. “Just be aware and ready for flooded roadways if you travel anywhere, especially towards Ventura County on (Highway) 126. Expect some flooding issues as you get into Ventura County.”

While the storm is close to the holidays, residents can expect a sunny and dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 66 and a low of 51; and Monday’s forecast is 67 and 48.