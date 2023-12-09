SCV to face high winds, ordered to prepare for fire weather 

The excitement of the upcoming holidays does not preclude caution as the National Weather Service has issued alerts about two hazardous weather conditions for the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend: a fire weather watch and a high wind warning.

The fire weather watch is in effect from Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. The high wind warning is in effect from Friday night at 10 p.m. until Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Joe Sirad, a meteorologist with the NWS, said that these warnings allow for the community to be prepared.

“If a wildfire were to break out, it could have extreme fire behavior and that means rapid fire spread,” said Sirad.

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department is alert and preparing for these conditions through augmented staffing,” read a Fire Department news release.

The forecast for the SCV is as follows:

Friday: A high nearing 64, sunny, a north wind blowing at around 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: A low around 42, windy, a northeast wind blowing from 20 to 25 mph with it increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight and wind gusts blowing as high as 50 mph.

Saturday: A high nearing 62, sunny, wind chill values as low as 30 early (wind chill describes what the air temperature will feel like on the skin due to a combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing, according to the NWS), a northeast wind blowing from 25 to 35 mph and wind gusts blowing as high as 55 mph.

Saturday night: A low around 43, windy, mostly clear, a northeast wind blowing around 30 mph and wind gusts blowing as high as 45 mph.

Sunday: A high nearing 67, sunny, windy, a northeast wind blowing from 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts blowing as high as 45 mph.

Sunday night: A low around 46 and mostly cloudy.

The NWS has advised the community to use extra caution when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle, and secure any outdoor objects.

The county Fire Department advises the following for those who live in wildfire-prone areas:

Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately by dialing 9-1-1.

Have a “Ready! Set! Go!” Wildfire Action Plan in place.

Prepare for public safety power shutoffs.

More information is available at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.