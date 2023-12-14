Storli named board president for Hart district in 2024 

The William S Hart Union High School District named Linda Storli as governing board president for 2024 at its annual organizational meeting Wednesday.

Storli subsequently nominated board member Cherise Moore as clerk and Moore then nominated board member Joe Messina as assistant clerk.

“It was a challenging year, we all put in a lot of extra time,” said 2023 board President Bob Jensen.

“I’m very optimistic about the future. I’m optimistic about the Hart district. I’m optimistic about our community,” he said before changing seats with Storli. “We have a great school district. We have a great community, great parents, great families, great students, great people. So the sky’s the limit for us, the future is ours, and we’re going to really be successful this next year and in years to come with the help of everyone, all of us in this room.”

Storli serves as the representative for Trustee Area No. 1, which is on the west side of the school district, including Academy of the Canyons, Castaic High School, Valencia High School and Rio Norte Junior High School.

She is in the midst of her second term, with her first election to the board in 2015.

“My last time as president was on Zoom, so this should be interesting,” Storli said Wednesday.

She reminded the public that she wanted to run orderly meetings in 2024 because the district board’s room was the only place where board business can be conducted.

“Hopefully everyone can agree to that,” she said.