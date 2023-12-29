Suspect arrested after vehicle theft  

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
One person was arrested after a red Kia Optima was stolen from a tow yard near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the initial call came in at 8:13 p.m. 

The suspect then led law enforcement officers on a small pursuit until they finally made contact with the suspect near Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, said Hoslet.  

The suspect was then detained and arrested.  

No additional information is available at the time of this publication.  

Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

