Suspect arrested in connection with fatal collision on Christmas Eve 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
The suspect in the fatal collision that took place on the southbound State Route 14 freeway at Newhall Avenue on Sunday at 1:36 a.m. has been taken into custody, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office.  

“CHP units arrived on scene, and it was quickly determined that the crash was a fatal collision with the passenger deceased,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. 

Ricardo Cordoba, a Long Beach native, was booked on Thursday in the Downtown L.A. jail after being released from the hospital, according to Greengard.  

Emilio Carbajal Cruz, 27, was killed in the collision that involved two vehicles, one being Cordoba’s.  

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Cruz’s cause of death is listed as “blunt traumatic injuries.”  

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

