Crash on Highway 14 kills one, leaves another in critical condition  

One person was killed and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a traffic collision at on the southbound State Route 14 freeway at Newhall Avenue at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Supervisor Bernard Peters reported that the victim who was transported was in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center officer A. de los Reyes said the initial call reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

“The initial call was there was a vehicle that was facing the wrong way, blocking lanes,” de los Reyes said, “so the Newhall CHP office is the office that’s conducting the investigation.”

A white Chevy Camaro facing the wrong way was found at the scene, although it was unclear whether it caused the collision.

de los Reyes reported that at least one person died in the collision, but any identifying information has yet to be released. An American Medical Respone team transported a surviving victim to the hospital and declared another deceased.

A SIGAlert was issued at 1:50 a.m. and lifted at 7:43 a.m. after authorities reopened traffic lanes two through four, which were impacted by the collision.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.