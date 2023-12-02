Two SCV locations marked as sites of active COVID-19 outbreaks 

Two different settings in the Santa Clarita Valley were listed to be sites of active COVID-19 outbreaks as of Thursday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The North County Correctional Facility in Castaic and TA Aerospace in Valencia were reported to be locations of the outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases linked through any type of shared activity.

According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the city of Santa Clarita has accumulated 75,713 cases of COVID-19. According to DPH, 64 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Nov. 25.

“The number of seven-day average daily cases is presented by episode date, an approximation of the date the illness began, and reflects data for the seven-day period ending Saturday,” wrote the L.A. County Department of Public Health on its website about the how the numbers are collected. “The number of seven-day average daily deaths is presented by date of death and reflects data for the seven-day period ending Monday with a three-week lag. This is a change from how case and death data were presented prior to (July 23), which was by date of report.”

The DPH recommends the following to reduce one’s risk of contracting COVID-19: Practice good hygiene, ask for COVID-19 medicine as soon as possible, stay home when sick, test for COVID-19, improve ventilation and wear a mask.