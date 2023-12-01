Two taken to hospital after report of gunshot wound victim 

Two people were transported to the hospital in connection with a report of a gunshot wound victim in Newhall on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 23100 block of Coltrane Avenue at 12:14 p.m.

This address matches that of Oak Tree Gun Club.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the original call type was in regards to a gunshot wound victim.

They arrived on the scene at 12:26 p.m. and were staged by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

One person was transported at 12:35 p.m. to a local hospital and another at 12:38 p.m., according to Aldana. Fire was unable to confirm at this time if the victims sustained gunshot injury.

Deputies are currently on the scene investigating the incident, at the time of this publication, according to Deputy Allison Darensbourg, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.