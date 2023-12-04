Union: Santa Clarita Transit  drivers agree to MV’s terms to end strike 

Santa Clarita Transit’s drivers will be back behind the wheel Monday, according to union officials.

The union met Sunday and agreed to terms that would end the strike by Teamsters Union Local 572 after eight weeks.

“It’s a little bittersweet, right,” said Lourdes Garcia, the union’s secretary-treasurer, in a phone interview Sunday, “but it’s a good thing for our members. They’ll be back at work starting (Monday).

It’s been a busy week for both sides at the negotiating table.”

Garcia confirmed Friday evening talks were back on with MV Transportation, the company that’s held the city of Santa Clarita’s public transportation contract for the last 15 years, after briefly stalling Tuesday.

The offer received Friday was voted on and approved Sunday evening, Garcia confirmed from the hotel where the vote had taken place.

While the drivers won’t be receiving pensions, Garcia said the raises were significant, and put the drivers’ wages in line with nearby cities like Sylmar and Palmdale.

With the increased earnings, the idea is that drivers will have something additional to put in a 401k, should they so choose, she said.

“So it gives us flexibility,” she added. “What I’m feeling right now is that our members’ solidarity and their commitment to their future is what got us this revised offer.”

A representative for MV Transportation, which has remained largely quiet for most of the negotiations, was not immediately available. The business touts itself as the nation’s largest passenger-service company, and it has contracts with cities throughout the nation.

City officials said Tuesday they were speaking with MV throughout the strike in order to figure out ways to create “flexibility” for MV to offer the drivers more money.

The exact figures on the wage increases were not immediately available Sunday evening.