Valencia Marketplace flips the switch  

Members of the community braved the high wind warning and 53-degree weather on Friday night to witness the annual Valencia Marketplace tree lighting.

“Now you know how it is where I live,” said Santa Claus.

Levels on levels of seats were filled with not only bodies, but also anticipation to see the approximately 15-foot tree illuminate with Christmas lights.

Among them was Andrew Taban, a representative for Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. Taban informed the audience that Schiavo was sad she could not attend, but, “she does want to send her best holiday wishes.”

The Pacoima Middle School Singers perform in front of the tree during the Valencia Marketplace Annual Community Tree Lighting event in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 100823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Taban was invited up along with Santa and Chuck-E-Cheese to flip the switch to light up the tree.

“Ten, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1!” screamed the audience.

With one flip of the switch, the three brought the tree to life and lit off a confetti cannon, sending streams of green, red and white into the audience.

The tree lighting was followed by a performance by Pacoima Junior Middle School’s choir, “Pacoima singers.”

The middle schoolers sang a variety of Christmas songs but revolved around a “The Polar Express” medley. In performing the titular song, the group transformed their bodies into the iconic Christmas train.

Some of the hundreds of attendees record the entertainment during the Valencia Marketplace Annual Community Tree Lighting event in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 100823. Dan Watson/The Signal

All of the performers bowed their head as one male approached the center microphone.

He said that although this is a joyous time of the year, it is not one to forget the tragedies across the world, referring to the events that followed the Oct. 7 surprise attack in which the Hamas terrorist organization killed approximately 1,200 Israelis.

“We decided to end our performance with a call for peace,” said the male performer.

Parents, community members and children rose to their feet and gave a standing ovation for the group that marked the end of the festivities.