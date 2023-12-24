Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting partner 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her romantic partner with a pair of scissors in the 28000 block of Woodstock Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, authorities first received the report at 2:27 a.m., with the informant saying that a woman was using scissors to injure her partner and slash his vehicle’s tires. The man sustained a cut to the hand, but no other serious injuries were reported. Deputies arrived on the scene minutes later and arrested the woman on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.