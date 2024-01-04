Another chance of rain expected for the weekend 

Rain made another appearance in Santa Clarita in the early hours of Wednesday. There was another 10 to 20% chance forecast for Wednesday evening in the higher elevations, tapering off into Thursday, according to Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Overnight rain is a possibility on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a 20 to 40% chance. Higher elevations can also expect gusts of wind up to 50 to 60 mph, with the potential for snow in the northern, elevated areas closer to the Grapevine.

The forecast for Santa Clarita calls for a high of 63 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday, according to Phillips.

Santa Clarita saw rain in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 3 Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

