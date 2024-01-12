Assessor to host homeowner resource fair in SCV

News release

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is scheduled Jan. 20 to host the next in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Santa Clarita, where residents will get the latest information on vital Assessor Office and County services such as property tax savings, Proposition 19 and what to do after a natural disaster, among numerous other resources.

The fair, free and open to the public, is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

The event is designed to connect homeowners with various services available to them, including property tax savings available after a natural disaster, known as a Misfortune and Calamity claim, or what to do in the event of the death of a property owner – to name just a couple of the issues to be covered.

Various county departments including the Treasurer and Tax Collector, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and Consumer and Business Affairs will be on hand offering services to the attendees as well as private businesses and local organizations, including the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, that also have services available to the public.

“These in-person resource fairs are attracting hundreds of visitors eager to learn about the vital county services available to them and we are anticipating a good-sized crowd,” Prang said in a news release. “They are growing in popularity as we hold them throughout the year in various locations in the county, so you might want to register ahead of time.”

The previous in-person Assessor’s Homeowners’ Resource Fairs attracted hundreds of people from the community and throughout the county along with dozens of elected officials. They’ve been a resounding success, the organizers said.

To register for the Homeowners’ Resource Fair visit assessor.lacounty.gov/news-information/events.

Local elected officials will attend, along with Prang and representatives from other county departments ready to help the public on many issues. The event will broadcast live on the Assessor’s Facebook page.