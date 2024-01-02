Body found in Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot 

The body of a woman in her 60s was found in a shopping center parking lot on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The body was found near Big 5 Sporting Goods. According to Perkins, deputies were dispatched at 10:12 a.m.

According to Lt. Richard O’Neal, there is no indication of foul play or homicide.

A dog was also found, according to O’Neal. Los Angeles County Animal Control personnel were called.

The body has yet to be identified, and is currently listed as “Jane Doe,” according to O’Neal.

On the scene, deputies could be seen looking through a gray SUV with a Florida license plate.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.