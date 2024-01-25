Body found in vehicle near Canyon Country Target 

A dead body was found in a vehicle near the Target in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed.

According to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a deputy was flagged down by a passerby just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday to alert the deputy of a seemingly unresponsive man in a vehicle. The deputy did a welfare check and discovered the man was unconscious.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of the next of kin. The cause of death is also unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

Gonzalez said there is no indication of foul play at this time.