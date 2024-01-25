Body found in vehicle near Canyon Country Target 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station personnel responded to a report of a dead body in a vehicle near the Target in Canyon Country on Wednesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
A dead body was found in a vehicle near the Target in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed. 

According to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a deputy was flagged down by a passerby just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday to alert the deputy of a seemingly unresponsive man in a vehicle. The deputy did a welfare check and discovered the man was unconscious. 

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of the next of kin. The cause of death is also unknown at the time of this story’s publication. 

Gonzalez said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

