Body found on I-5 Identified  

The body found in the southbound Interstate 5 truck route tunnel in the Newhall Pass just after 10 a.m. Thursday has been identified by the L.A County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the decedent was confirmed to be Manuel Venegas, a 42-year-old man.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office, the CHP received calls about a body lying on the right shoulder of the Interstate 5 southbound truck route’s second tunnel just south of the Highway 14 connector at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“Upon arriving at the scene, Newhall-area units performed CPR on the pedestrian,” stated Greengard in a text message to The Signal. “After the Fire Department arrived, a paramedic pronounced the pedestrian deceased.”

The decedent’s vehicle was located on the overcrossing from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Highway 14, added Greengard.

Venega’s cause of death was declared to be suicide, stated the L.A County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office website.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, you can reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.