Box truck collides with guardrail 

A Penske box truck collided with the right-side wall and guardrail Monday night on southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 14 on-ramp, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.

CHP and the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle collision at 7:23 p.m. A Sigalert was issued for three hours, from 8:12 p.m. to 11:23 p.m. for the shutdown of the entire truck route, and Caltrans was notified for a hard closure, according to Nasir.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

According to a witness on the scene, the driver of the truck thought he had seen something on the road, causing him to step on the brakes and lose control of the truck.

The passenger of the truck was conscious and transported with unknown injuries, according to the witness. Neither CHP nor the L.A. County Fire Department could confirm whether a transport occurred. L.A. City Fire Department officials could not be reached via the department’s media line.