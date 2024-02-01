Canyon Country residents say it’s time to change clock tower 

A number of residents expressed concern in March, when The Signal first reported a Starbucks expansion into a well-traversed east-side intersection with a longstanding feature some referred to as a landmark — a square turret of a digital clock tower that sits in front of the coffee shop.

Then, the city provided those concerned residents with a bit of good news: The developer was not only keeping the tower, but also giving it a little bit of an update.

“We’ve known that the community likes that clock tower feature,” Jason Crawford, director of economic development, said after it was announced that Realty Executives, which had moved into the office in 2003 after the original tenant left, was leaving and would be replaced by the drive-thru Starbucks.

Crawford said the city worked with the developer to ensure the clock remains. (The clock tower was originally built by Valley Federal Savings for the building’s 1975 opening.)

Updated designs for the clock tower have since been submitted, approved and built, but those who drive by the tower each day have a gripe: The clock has been an hour off pretty much since the location change. As of Wednesday evening, the clock was still an hour fast.

It’s not a terrible blight, to be sure — but residents have also asked, in social media posts, and at least one call to the city — if it’s that big of an ask just to have the time pushed back an hour so the clock is accurate.

“I don’t like it and I’ve been reading unhappy community posts,” wrote Linda Cable, a resident who frequently drives by the tower. There was also some confusion on who’s responsible, she said.

The city confirmed Tuesday it doesn’t have control of the tower, which is private property.

A representative for the property’s owner, Oro Capital Advisors, reached by phone Tuesday, declined to comment and said someone would be in touch. The representative was aware of the issue but not authorized to make a public comment.

The business has until March 9 to fix the problem, before Daylight Savings Time the following day, when clocks move forward an hour anyway.