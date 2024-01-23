CHP: No arrest made in hit and run in Canyon Country 

Despite an apparent detainment on Monday evening, no arrest has been made in connection to the hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred in Canyon Country, according to the California Highway Patrol incident report.

The report states that an 18-year-old Valencia resident was running westbound across both sides of Sierra Highway, just north of Sand Canyon Road, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Corolla traveling south. The pedestrian sustained major injuries as a result of the collision, according to the report.

“For unknown reasons, (the victim) ran directly into the Toyota Corolla’s path of travel,” the report reads. “Due to (the victim’s) failure to yield the right-of-way to vehicles upon a highway, (the victim) was struck by the front right of the Toyota Corolla.”

Upon striking the victim, the suspect pulled over on the right shoulder just south of the crash and fled southbound on foot, according to the report.

Personnel with the CHP, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene following the initial call. The victim was then transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

Sgt. Diego Andrade with the SCV Sheriff’s Station said Monday night that a person was detained in connection with the incident, though he could not comment further as the incident was being handled by the CHP. The following morning, the CHP released the incident report indicating no arrest was made.

A CHP spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of the investigation or the status of the person detained.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Officer Holeman at the CHP Newhall-area office at 661-600-1600.