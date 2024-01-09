CHP: Vehicle stolen on Highway 14 

A 45-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office.

Officers were on patrol on Friday at 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road.

“The CHP officers were utilizing a patrol car with license plate readers attached to the vehicle,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The system alerted to a 2016 Kia Soul. The officers conducted an enforcement stop and after investigation, the driver (was arrested).”