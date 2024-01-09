CHP: Vehicle stolen on Highway 14 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 45-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office. 

Officers were on patrol on Friday at 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road.  

“The CHP officers were utilizing a patrol car with license plate readers attached to the vehicle,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The system alerted to a 2016 Kia Soul. The officers conducted an enforcement stop and after investigation, the driver (was arrested).” 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS