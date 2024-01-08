City Council to discuss contracts  

The Santa Clarita City Council’s first meeting of 2024 is scheduled for Tuesday, when the discussion is expected to cover annual contracts, fee adjustments and other regular city business.

The city’s pools, economic promotion and cellphone services are a few of the items, according to the City Council agenda.

The biggest contract calls for the city to spend $240,000 each year in support of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., which the city has been funding since 2009.

“Beginning in 2013, the City Council authorized three-year commitments to provide the

SCVEDC with financial certainty to strategically plan for the future,” according to the agenda.

Separately, the county contributes $290,000, according to the city’s agenda.

A few of the recent successes garnered during the tenure of SCV EDC CEO Holly Schroeder include Vallarta Supermarkets, Amicis Research Center and DrinkPak, which have all moved their headquarters to the SCV.

DrinkPak ultimately hired Schroeder, which resulted in Jey Wagner’s announcement as president and CEO in August. DrinkPak recently announced its plans to expand its operations in Texas.

One of the bigger deals on the council agenda calls for a little over a half-million dollars to be spent on the city’s pools, which is a growing contract, with the city planning to add its first indoor pool in 2024.

The city’s recent acquisition of the former YMCA building on McBean Parkway means it will now have seven pool facilities, which require a significant amount of various pool chemicals to clean.

While the winning bid by HASA was higher by about $3,800, the Newhall-based chemical manufacturer was given the deal through a municipal “In Support of Santa Clarita Businesses” ordinance, according to the city’s agenda, which allows local vendors who are within 10% to match the lowest price.

The proposed approval calls for the awarding of “a 17-month contract to HASA Inc., for pool chemicals and delivery through June 30, 2025, in an amount not to exceed $534,316, and authorize a contingency of $53,432, for a total contract not to exceed $587,748,” according to the city’s agenda.

As part of a national service contract that cities are able to buy into, the city of Santa Clarita is expected renew its annual contract with T-Mobile. The contract runs $225,000 a year until May 2025.