COC Foundation creates endowment fund in Jenkins’ memory

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who died on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC board of trustees member.

The Michele R. Jenkins Leadership Endowment will support Bridging the Canyons, the Michele R. Jenkins Scholarship, and faculty development at the college.

“Michele’s unwavering dedication and passion for everything College of the Canyons was inspiring and steadying,” Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook said in a news release. “Her absence from our lives continues to be deeply felt throughout the campus community. I find comfort in knowing that her hard work, spirit, care for others and love of education will (characterize) her, and her legacy will live on at COC through her namesake endowment fund.”

The endowment will fund Bridging the Canyons, which will help alleviate financial stress that may prevent students from pursuing their education. Funds will be granted under the direction of the college’s director for the Basic Needs Center in consultation with the assistant superintendent/vice president for student services.

“College of the Canyons meant so much to my wife,” Dr. Gregory Jenkins said in the release. “I would like to thank the COC Foundation for honoring her memory in such a profound and impactful way.”

In addition, the Michele R. Jenkins Scholarship will provide an annual scholarship for current students who are enrolled full-time at COC, demonstrate financial need, have a minimum GPA of 2.50, and demonstrate leadership and community service participation.

“My mom credited my parents’ success to COC,” Lorian Jenkins said in the release. “Without COC she was adamant that my dad and her would not have been able to be young parents and college students, ultimately leading to successful careers and a wonderful life. She was incredibly proud to be a COC alumna, and humbly honored to be the longest elected COC board member. She would be so happy to know that she will continue making a difference in the lives of COC students so that they can reach their goals.”

To donate to the Michele R. Jenkins Leadership Endowment, go to tinyurl.com/3jkyur5n.