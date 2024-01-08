Coroner IDs victim in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting 

The L.A. County coroner’s office released the identity of the man detectives say was shot and killed Dec. 31 in Valencia.

Medical examiners on Monday identified Devin Marshall, 37, as the man who ultimately died at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 4:31 a.m. and found a shooting victim who was having difficulty communicating with them, according to Homicide Lt. Arturo Spencer of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

He was taken out of his vehicle by deputies and treated for his injuries where his truck was parked, in the middle of Vista Fairways Drive, Spencer said, before medical personnel took him to Henry Mayo, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His city of residence was not immediately available from the coroner’s office.

Spencer confirmed Monday that Marshall’s death is part of an active murder investigation, and that no one has been arrested yet.

A man who lived in the area and “returned to the scene,” according to Homicide Bureau officials, was detained shortly after the shooting.

That man was questioned and eventually released without being arrested, officials said.

Spencer said detectives have identified one person of interest and declined to identify that person on the record in a phone interview Friday.