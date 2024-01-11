Coroner IDs woman found in car  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station identified the woman who was found dead Jan. 2 in Valencia in the parking lot of a Big 5 sporting goods store.

Shaniesha Green, 45, unknown city of residence, was found around 10:12 a.m. after deputies were dispatched to the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

Her cause of death listed as deferred, which generally indicates a medical examiner is waiting on the results of blood tests before making an official determination. Coroner’s officials were not immediately available for comment on the case.

Green was found deceased in a silver Toyota SUV with Florida license plates.

Sheriff’s Lt. Richard O’Neal said there were no indications of foul play in the parking lot.

A dog also was found, which was retrieved by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.