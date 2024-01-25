Coroner’s office IDs body found near Canyon Country Target 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station personnel responded to a report of a dead body in a vehicle near the Target in Canyon Country on Wednesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
The body found on Wednesday near the Target in Canyon Country off of Golden Valley Road has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. 

Marlon Blake Sardella, 53, of Phoenix, was found dead in a vehicle by a passerby at just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The civilian was able to flag down a deputy, who then performed a welfare check and discovered that Sardella was unconscious. 

A cause of death was not released by the coroner’s office. 

Gonzalez said on Wednesday that there is no indication of foul play. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

