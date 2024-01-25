Deputies asking for help in locating missing Valencia man  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Jason Alexander Lewis, who was last seen on the 23900 block of Arroyo Park Drive in Valencia on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, full beard, and a tattoo of a wedding band on his left finger, according to the LASD Nixle issued Thursday morning. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

His next possible destination was Iron Horse Bridge or the 27600 block of Channel Lane, Valencia.

Lewis suffers from depression and there is a concern for his well-being, said the Nixle.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.