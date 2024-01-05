Deputies investigating fatal crash in Valencia  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a fiery fatal crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

A white, four-door sedan was traveling west on Valencia Boulevard, heading toward Interstate 5, where it crashed into a tree on the north side of the road, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The car burst into flames following the crash.

Fire officials were still on the scene as of about 10:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department, who reported that no one was taken to the hospital from the crash site.

Sheriff’s officials said the initial indication is that there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, although Molina indicated the crash is part of an active crime scene, and the cause was still under investigation.

Deputies had restricted traffic on the westbound lanes of Valencia Boulevard with a barricade set up by a pair of patrol vehicles while the crash site was under investigation late Thursday evening.

No information regarding the decedent’s identity, including approximate age or gender, was immediately available.

Lucas Nava contributed to this report.