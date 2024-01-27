Deputies investigating report of body at golf course 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a body found covered in ants at The Oaks Club at Valencia Saturday afternoon, according to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who declined to provide his name, Squad 124 was dispatched at 2:13 p.m. with another unit en route at the time of the call.

This is a breaking new story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.