Deputies: retail and cargo theft ring busted 

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau began an investigation regarding precious metals cargo stolen from the Chicago area, which were then found in Acton on Friday at the residence of Khatchik Aleksanian, according to an LASD news release.

The copper and brass seized was over 130,000 pounds and was worth over $1.2 million, according to the release. In addition, 50 big rig tires worth $50,000, and 10 firearms including handguns, rifles and other assault weapons were seized, the release said.

The weapons were in close proximity to a child at the residence, according to the release.

Aleksanian was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, in addition to child endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Anyone who has information about this case can contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at [email protected], or 562-946-7270.