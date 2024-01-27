Deputies: retail and cargo theft ring busted 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau began an investigation regarding precious metals cargo stolen from the Chicago area, which were then found in Acton on Friday at the residence of Khatchik Aleksanian, according to an LASD news release. 

The copper and brass seized was over 130,000 pounds and was worth over $1.2 million, according to the release. In addition, 50 big rig tires worth $50,000, and 10 firearms including handguns, rifles and other assault weapons were seized, the release said.  

The weapons were in close proximity to a child at the residence, according to the release. 

Aleksanian was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, in addition to child endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail. 

Anyone who has information about this case can contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at [email protected], or 562-946-7270. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS