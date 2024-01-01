Deputies seek help in locating missing person 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man who was last seen in Lebec on Sunday evening.

German McDonald Cash, 35, was last seen on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. near Vista Del Lago Road and Interstate 5. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

Cash has a dollar sign tattooed on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.