Deputies seek help in locating missing person 

German McDonald Cash
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man who was last seen in Lebec on Sunday evening. 

German McDonald Cash, 35, was last seen on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. near Vista Del Lago Road and Interstate 5. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. 

Cash has a dollar sign tattooed on his right forearm. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

