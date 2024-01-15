Driver ejected, transported to hospital after RV crash on Highway 14 

One person was ejected from an RV and transported to a local hospital after the vehicle hit the center divider on Highway 14 on Monday morning, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene just south of Newhall Avenue on the 14 freeway at approximately 11:30 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later, according to Melanie Flores, supervising dispatcher for the Fire Department. She added that one person was found after being ejected from an RV. The person was awake and breathing when Fire Department personnel arrived.

Traffic on the 14 Highway southbound on Monday afternoon after a RV was involved in a traffic collision. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for both sides of the highway shortly after the incident, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the CHP’s Traffic Management Center, who added that the alert would be active for approximately two hours.

The HOV lane was shut down on the northbound side as of the time of this publication, as were the Nos. 1-3 lanes on the southbound side, Nasir said.

The cause of the traffic collision is unknown as of the time of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.