Driver leaves SUV on train tracks in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a train vs. vehicle collision after a driver reportedly left an SUV on the tracks at the intersection of Newhall and Railroad avenues, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the report of the crash and there was no medical treatment rendered, as the driver had fled the scene prior to the train hitting the vehicle, according to Deputy Kelly Barnes of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

No information about the vehicle’s registered owner was available, and no arrests were reported as of Monday morning, according to station officials.

Traffic on both roads was stopped as deputies worked to clear the scene. Deputies reported the scene cleared at 11:22 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.