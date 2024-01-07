Fireworks mistaken for gunshots  

Loud sounds similar to gunshot sounds on Saturday night were determined to be fireworks, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station officials.

Deputies responded to a “shots heard” call on the 28000 block of Farrier Drive between Castaic and Valencia on Saturday night at approximately 1:14 a.m.

Once deputies arrived on the scene and investigated, it was determined that no crime was committed, and the sound heard was fireworks, said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The sounds were heard in different locations, causing concerns from residents and having an online discussion on the Ring app.

Some locations where the loud sounds were heard were at the intersections of Alta Vista and Copper Hill, Decoro Drive and Copper Hill, Bouquet Canyon and Benz Road, and Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road.