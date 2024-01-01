Happy newborn: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital delivers first baby of 2024 

Erica and Alejandro Roldan had quite the surprise Sunday night when Erica began to feel her baby arriving a few days early.

With an original due date of this coming Friday, the couple has the distinction of being the parents of the first baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in 2024. Camden Ryder Roldan was born on Monday at 2:36 a.m., coming in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Eric and Alejandro had the honor of counting down to 2024 while also counting down to see the birth of their third child.

“It’s something we’ll always remember,” Erica said. “We arrived here at 11:45 last night, so we got to count down in labor and delivery.”

Camden Ryder Roldan was the first baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in 2024 on Monday. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Camden is somewhat of an unexpected blessing to Erica and Alejandro. Their first two children were conceived using in vitro fertilization (IVF) after being told they would be unable to have children naturally.

That is, until Camden arrived.

“He came along and proved the doctors wrong,” Erica said. “It was unexpected, but meant to be here.”

The couple chose to name him Camden because, as Erica said, it is “something unique that you don’t really hear often.”

This being their third child, both Erica and Alejandro knew what to expect. But for Alejandro, holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time was a feeling that couldn’t be replicated.

“It’s special,” Alejandro said. “Each one of them has their own story. It definitely came by really fast. From the time we came in, two and a half hours later, we had the baby in our arms.

“They all have a special memory.”

Erica Roldan watches as her newborn boy, Camden, smiles at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday. Camden was the first baby born at the hospital in 2024. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

They didn’t know the gender before Camden was born, and while their first child, Saylor, 4, wanted a younger sister, it was their middle child, Kroyden, 1, who got a younger brother.

The two older siblings were set to arrive later on Monday to meet their new brother, along with both sets of grandparents.

It was a relief for Erica and Alejandro to have their families visit the hospital, as COVID-19 protocols were more strict when Kroyden was born. Alejandro was also happy to be able to see his child without having to wear a mask during the delivery.

“For (Kroyden), it was showing him out the window at family that would pass by just waving,” Alejandro said.

Erica was happy to have everything go smoothly and quickly. She remembered people telling her how the third baby would probably come out a little faster.

Alejandro Roldan holds his newborn boy, Camden, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday. Camden was the first baby born at the hospital in 2024. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“That was the case with him,” Erica said. “I mean, before they could even get an epidural in, my water broke. He wanted out. He wanted to join our New Year’s Eve party.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, there is a possibility that Camden could have been the baby who pushed the world population over 8 billion people on Monday. And while she may never know the actual answer to that question, Erica is happy to claim it.

“We’ll take the title,” she said.