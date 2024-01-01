HMNH designated an ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ by American College of Surgeons

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”

A Surgical Quality Partner designation signifies a hospital’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step, according to a news release from HMNH.

“The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know Henry Mayo is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS,” the release said. “Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.”

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Henry Mayo has shown a commitment providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement,” ACS Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Turner said in the release.

“This recognition further reinforces our commitment to meeting the highest standards outlined by the American College of Surgeons,” Gilda Cruz-Manglapus, Henry Mayo Trauma Program manager, said in the release. “As an ACS-verified trauma center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, Henry Mayo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for trauma patients in our community.”