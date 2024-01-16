Law enforcement reportedly apprehends suspect after I-5 foot pursuit 

Law enforcement personnel apprehended a suspect on Tuesday morning after a brief foot pursuit that started on Interstate 5 and ended near La Quinta Inn in Stevenson Ranch, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic.

A person was seen on foot, and then riding a skateboard on the I-5 freeway near the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road exit at approximately 10:25 a.m., prompting law enforcement to pursue the person, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The person was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. after jumping off the freeway and running westbound toward the shopping center that contains In-N-Out, La Quinta Inn and Outback Steakhouse on The Old Road near Lyons Avenue, according to radio dispatch traffic.

No additional information was immediately available from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.