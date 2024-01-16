Law enforcement reportedly apprehends suspect after I-5 foot pursuit 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies search the backpack of a suspect who was reportedly apprehended following a brief foot pursuit Tuesday morning near the Interstate 5 freeway. Dan Watson/The Signal.
Law enforcement personnel apprehended a suspect on Tuesday morning after a brief foot pursuit that started on Interstate 5 and ended near La Quinta Inn in Stevenson Ranch, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic. 

A person was seen on foot, and then riding a skateboard on the I-5 freeway near the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road exit at approximately 10:25 a.m., prompting law enforcement to pursue the person, according to radio dispatch traffic.  

The person was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. after jumping off the freeway and running westbound toward the shopping center that contains In-N-Out, La Quinta Inn and Outback Steakhouse on The Old Road near Lyons Avenue, according to radio dispatch traffic. 

No additional information was immediately available from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

