Man found in Oaks Club identified  

A body was found at The Oaks Club in Valencia Saturday afternoon, and the circumstances are still yet to be determined but foul play is not currently suspected, according to law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of “an adult male on the ground of the parking lot of The Oaks Club,” at 3:16 p.m. said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The person was determined to be deceased and deputies initiated an investigation.

On Monday morning, the identity of the decedent was confirmed to be Refujio Mejia Jr., a 44-year-old man from Santa Clarita, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

A spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, who declined to provide her name, said that if the coroner finds anything suspicious during the autopsy, it will be further investigated. As of now, no foul play is suspected.