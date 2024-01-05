Metrolink employee pepper-sprayed in station altercation 

An altercation at the Vista Canyon Metrolink Station on Thursday night resulted in a Metrolink conductor being transported to the hospital after being pepper-sprayed and one person arrested, according to officials.

Law enforcement personnel received two calls describing an altercation with approximately 15 people involved at about 7:15 p.m., but only one person was arrested, said Sgt. Sherry Clark from the Santa Clarita Valley Sherrif’s Station.

The altercation among customers waiting on the platform escalated and an “individual dispersed pepper spray at the group of people, which included the conductor,” said Gina Mack, a Metrolink spokesperson.

SCV deputies arrived on the scene at 7:23 p.m. and arrested one person.

The Metrolink conductor was transported to the hospital, added Mack. The significance of the conductor’s injuries is unknown as of the publication of this story.