More winds and frost for SCV throughout the week 

Don’t be surprised if you see a thin layer of ice on your windshield. Strong, cold winds are expected throughout the week and a freeze warning was issued for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to National Weather Service officials, temperatures within the valley are projected to drop to a low of 32 degrees Fahrenheit in several areas.

“We have a freeze warning that is in effect,” said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We’ll also see temperatures at or below freezing.”

The freeze warning was to be in effect beginning 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until 10 a.m. Wednesday the next morning, but residents may begin to see frost as early as 10 p.m.

Chilly, dry winds as strong as 35 mph and as low as 10 mph are also expected throughout the week.

“Those strong winds will be ramping up, especially affecting the higher elevations in the foothills as we head into later on Tuesday, into Wednesday, and Thursday,” Cohen said.

A wind advisory has not been announced but “there’s a good chance that we’ll be having strong enough winds to make headlines,” said Cohen on Monday.

Forecasts are expected to return to normal beginning Thursday with temperatures forecast at 64 degrees Fahrenheit and clear sunny skies.

Forecasts for the week, as of Monday, are as follows:

Monday night: Areas of frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values as low as 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Areas of frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values as low as 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday : Sunny, with a high near 62. Wind chill values as low as 20 early. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

: Sunny, with a high near 62. Wind chill values as low as 20 early. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Wind chill values as low as 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Wind chill values as low as 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Wednesday Night: A 20% chance of rain after 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

A 20% chance of rain after 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.