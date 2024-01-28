Multiple people transported after collision on I-5

Multiple people were airlifted to the hospital following a traffic collision on the Interstate 5 freeway on Sunday morning near Gorman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Just before 10 a.m. this morning, we got a call of a traffic collision with a vehicle overturned,” said CHP Officer Stephen Brandt. “They requested a helicopter to pick up some of the people in the collision due to injuries, and all lanes were open at just after noon.”

Authorities were first notified of the collision at 9:56 a.m., and they arrived at the scene five minutes later, near the intersection of I-5 and State Route 138. The collision involved a white Chevrolet Tahoe taking major damage after overturning due to the freeway’s center divider.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived shortly after the CHP and confirmed that none of the parties involved in the collision had been ejected from the vehicle, with all of them exiting the Tahoe on their own despite it having been flipped onto its roof.

The No.1 lane and center divider of the freeway were shut down until just after noon.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.