One killed in Newhall Ranch Road crash  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed one person was dead following a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning on Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.

No information regarding the victim’s identity was immediately available, according to station officials.

Station officials received a report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at around 1:20 a.m., near San Martinez and Grand Canyon roads in Val Verde.

“Shortly afterward, the female left the scene in a vehicle,” said Sgt. Johnny Gillespie of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and deputies then responded to the report of the crash in which they believe the woman was killed.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, he added. The incident is now being investigated by the station’s Traffic Unit.

The driver appeared to be the only occupant of the vehicle. Fire officials said there was no one taken to the hospital from the scene of the crash.

“We got a report of a traffic collision, single vehicle, at Newhall Ranch Road and Vanderbilt Way,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department, adding the call came in as a “vehicle-versus-embankment.”

Fire officials received the call about the crash at 1:46 a.m. and left the scene at 2:34 a.m., according to officials.