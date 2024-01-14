Person detained following domestic violence report

A person was detained on Seco Canyon Road following a domestic violence incident on Sunday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We got a call for a male grabbing a female’s face, and the guy took off, so we ended up finding him,” said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet. “We got a call at 11:57 a.m., and we ended up arriving at 12:10 p.m.”

The exact relationship between the male and female is unknown, although Hoslet confirmed that they were romantically engaged. Authorities responded to the initial call at the 27000 block of Placerview Trail. The male fled the scene, with a witness later identifying him and calling authorities to the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road. A person was then detained with no further injury or incident.

“I don’t know if was the male or female that was arrested, but they arrested one of the parties,” Hoslet said.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.