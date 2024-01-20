Saugus High earns AP computer science female diversity award

News release

Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in advanced placement computer science courses.

More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2022-23 school year. In 2023, Saugus High School was one of 225 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A.

AP Computer Science A students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. AP Computer Science A, which debuted in 1988, continues to grow and female participation has increased 69% since 2017, to 24,147 women. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased 147% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.

“Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity and representation,” said a news release from the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $100,530 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the 5 million people in computing occupations, the release said.

“We are proud to congratulate Saugus High School on this important recognition from the College Board,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in the release. “Our strategic plan calls for increasing access to a full range of opportunities and programs for under-represented students and this is a great step toward that goal.”